Turkish government made clear policies

World Bulletin / News Desk
He also spoke about the municipalities in eastern Turkey, which were handed over to trustees via Interior Ministry in the past year.
“Their 650 million Turkish lira ($140 million) debt has been paid. Those municipalities have invested over 4 billion liras (near $1 billion) in the region.”
Binali Yildirim says strong parliament will contribute to a more effective executive
Interior Minister Soylu speaks at Anadolu Agency’s Editors’ Desk
Turkish president says country most peaceful since last 40 years
Security camera footage shows airstrikes near presidential complex in Ankara during failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016
Yearly increase in consumer prices at 12.15 percent in May, according to official data
BIST 100 climbs nearly 0.1 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6560
Police arrest 19 suspects in Malatya, another suspect in Istanbul
1 soldier wounded during PKK terror attack in eastern border province of Hakkari
Turkish security forces neutralize 280 YPG/PKK terrorists last month
Aid workers and medical staff are not a target, humanitarian group tweets
Mehmet Gurcan Karakas, one of the global executives of Bosch, to head conglomerate
‘Strong Turkey is good for Balkans, stable and prosperous Balkans is good for Turkey and world’: presidential spokesman
Binali Yildirim slams CHP presidential candidate for not addressing fight against terror groups such as FETO, PKK, ISIL
PM Binali Yildirim, Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev speak about further strengthening bilateral ties
Suspects arrested in southern Adana and central Eskisehir provinces