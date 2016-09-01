Worldbulletin News

Turkish government made clear policies

Interior Minister Soylu speaks at Anadolu Agency’s Editors’ Desk

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish policies have been made clearer so that nobody points fingers at us from beyond the ocean, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.

He also spoke about the municipalities in eastern Turkey, which were handed over to trustees via Interior Ministry in the past year.

“Their 650 million Turkish lira ($140 million) debt has been paid. Those municipalities have invested over 4 billion liras (near $1 billion) in the region.” 



