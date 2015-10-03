Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:18, 04 June 2018 Monday
Africa
Update: 15:52, 04 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
Nigeria’s senate chief summoned in criminal gang probe
Nigeria’s senate chief summoned in criminal gang probe

5 ringleaders in recent robbery confessed to links with senator

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nigerian Senate head Bukola Saraki is to appear before a panel probing the activities of an armed gang in north central Kwara state, police said on Sunday.

Nigerian police spokesman Jimoh Moshood said in a statement that five ringleaders arrested for a recent armed robbery which left 33 people dead confessed to working as political thugs for Saraki.

Saraki is being summoned by the Nigeria Police Force to respond to allegations levelled against him, said Moshood. 

“The five gang leaders further confessed during investigation that they are political thugs under the name Youth Liberation Movement or Good Boys. They admitted and confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State Abdulfatah Ahmed.”

Police said some exhibits recovered from the armed robbers suggested they have some links to the top politician. 

Saraki had warned weeks ago that the police planned to frame him in some criminal activities.

 


Related nigeria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel

Kim Jong Un Wants Hotel With $6,000 Per Night Suite for Singapore Summit and U.S. May Pay For It
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption 

Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency 
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov t over deteriorating utilities
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov’t over deteriorating utilities

Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza

At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Airstrike targets PKK terror group in Hakurk region
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain

Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions

Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US

Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border

Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians

In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq

The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'

Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

News

15 killed in fresh attack in NW Nigeria
15 killed in fresh attack in NW Nigeria

Nigeria to cut age limits for political candidates
Nigeria to cut age limits for political candidates

3 killed, 8 injured in suicide attacks in Nigeria
3 killed 8 injured in suicide attacks in Nigeria

Boko Haram victims face abuse by Nigerian army
Boko Haram victims face abuse by Nigerian army

African nations vow to recover stolen assets
African nations vow to recover stolen assets

Nigeria, Cameroon forces kill 15 Boko Haram insurgents
Nigeria Cameroon forces kill 15 Boko Haram insurgents






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 