Nigeria’s senate chief summoned in criminal gang probe

Nigerian Senate head Bukola Saraki is to appear before a panel probing the activities of an armed gang in north central Kwara state, police said on Sunday.

Nigerian police spokesman Jimoh Moshood said in a statement that five ringleaders arrested for a recent armed robbery which left 33 people dead confessed to working as political thugs for Saraki.

Saraki is being summoned by the Nigeria Police Force to respond to allegations levelled against him, said Moshood.

“The five gang leaders further confessed during investigation that they are political thugs under the name Youth Liberation Movement or Good Boys. They admitted and confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State Abdulfatah Ahmed.”

Police said some exhibits recovered from the armed robbers suggested they have some links to the top politician.

Saraki had warned weeks ago that the police planned to frame him in some criminal activities.