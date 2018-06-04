Update: 17:06, 04 June 2018 Monday

Jordan PM resigns after protests over tax bill

World Bulletin / News Desk

Jordanian Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki on Monday tendered his resignation to King Abdullah II following protests over a controversial income tax bill.

King Abdullah accepted the resignation and appointed education minister Omar al-Razzaz to head up a new government, a source close to the premiership told Anadolu Agency.

An official statement is expected to be released soon.

Jordan has been rocked by protests in recent days after the government approved an amended version of a tax bill that would, if passed, subject all annual incomes of 8,000 Jordanian dinars (roughly $11,200) or more to additional taxes.

The government recently raised electricity prices -- for the fifth time this year -- leading to further popular discontent. It also raised subsidized fuel prices by 5.5 percent before reversing the move at the request of King Abdullah II.