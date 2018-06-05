Worldbulletin News

13:42, 05 June 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
09:03, 05 June 2018 Tuesday

Protests continue in Jordan
Protests continue in Jordan

Jordanians gather around government buildings to protest tax bill

World Bulletin / News Desk

Jordanians continued to gather to protest a controversial income tax bill Tuesday, despite the prime minister’s resignation a day earlier.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered around the Prime Ministry building in the capital Amman and wanted to approach the government offices. They were blocked by police, however, and chanted against the government.

Jordanian Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki on Monday tendered his resignation to King Abdullah II following recent protests in the country.

King Abdullah accepted the resignation and appointed Education Minister Omar al-Razzaz to head up a new government, a source close to the premiership said. 

Jordan has been rocked by protests in recent days after the government approved an amended version of a tax bill that would, if passed, subject all annual incomes of 8,000 Jordanian dinars (roughly $11,200) or more to additional taxes.

The government recently raised electricity prices for the fifth time this year, leading to further popular discontent. It also raised subsidized fuel prices by 5.5 percent before reversing the move at the request of King Abdullah.

 


