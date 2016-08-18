Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:41, 05 June 2018 Tuesday
Africa
09:19, 05 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Libya: Haftar-led forces seize three-fourths of Derna
Libya: Haftar-led forces seize three-fourths of Derna

Nine people reportedly killed in clashes between forces led by commander Haftar and Derna Protection Forces

World Bulletin / News Desk

Forces led by Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar announced early Tuesday that they have taken control of 75 percent of Derna city.

 Ahmed al-Mesmari, a spokesman for the forces, which are backed by Libya’s Tobruk-based parliament, said at a news conference that clashes with the Derna Protection Forces (DPF), formerly known as the Derna Mujahideen Shura Council, were ongoing as part of the Derna operation.

Late Monday, Haftar said the second phase of the operation had been launched.

Three people from the Haftar-led forces were killed while 13 others were injured, according to a local source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Muhammad al-Mansuri, spokesman for the DPF, said six of their members had lost their lives during the clashes.

In early May, Haftar, announced the launch of a military offensive to capture Libya's northeastern city of Derna.

On May 17, armed clashes erupted between Haftar-led forces and the DPF in the vicinity of the city, causing deaths and injuries on both sides.

On May 28, the Haftar-led forces declared that they had taken control of the highest area which directly overlooks Bab Tobruk district in Derna along with a few more areas.

Derna was captured by the Shura Council of Mujahideen after the expulsion of Daesh from the city in 2014.

The Shura Council of Mujahideen in Derna was formed in December 2014 with a view to confronting pro-Haftar forces, who since then have imposed a blockade on the city.

While Libyan Islamic political figures have criticized the Haftar-commanded military operation in Derna, the UN-backed unity government sees it as threatening the lives of civilians in the city.



Related libya haftar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff  
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69

17 victims have been identified, says official
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel

Kim Jong Un Wants Hotel With $6,000 Per Night Suite for Singapore Summit and U.S. May Pay For It
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption 

Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency 
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov t over deteriorating utilities
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov’t over deteriorating utilities

Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza

At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Airstrike targets PKK terror group in Hakurk region
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain

Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions

Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US

Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border

Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians

In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq

The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province

News

Libya's Haftar announces offensive to capture Derna
Libya's Haftar announces offensive to capture Derna

Haftar has been selected as army chief
Haftar has been selected as army chief

Haftar to be appointed Libya's top military commander
Haftar to be appointed Libya's top military commander

UN: Human traffickers kill 12 migrants in Libya
UN Human traffickers kill 12 migrants in Libya

Libyan rivals agree to hold elections on Dec. 10
Libyan rivals agree to hold elections on Dec 10

Scepticism as France convenes Libya peace conference
Scepticism as France convenes Libya peace conference

Councils in western Libya reject Paris summit
Councils in western Libya reject Paris summit

Over 100 migrants escape from Libya trafficking camp
Over 100 migrants escape from Libya trafficking camp

Car bomb kills 6 civilians in Libya’s Benghazi
Car bomb kills 6 civilians in Libya s Benghazi






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 