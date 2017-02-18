Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:41, 05 June 2018 Tuesday
Media
09:47, 05 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Press agenda on June 05
Press agenda on June 05

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 5, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

SAKARYA/ZONGULDAK - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold campaign rally for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in northwestern Sakarya and Zonguldak provinces.

HAKKARI/ VAN - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to hold rallies in southeastern Hakkari and eastern Van provinces.

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency’s Editors' Desk to host Environment and Urbanization Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki as Tuesday's guest at its headquarters in capital Ankara.

ISTANBUL - Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu to visit Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD).

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Turkey's Labour and Social Security Minister Julide Sarieroglu to speak at the annual conference of International Labour Organization (ILO). 

 

FRANCE

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

BRIGHTON - Gaza Freedom Flotilla to arrive in Brighton.

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to hold cabinet meeting.

 

AUSTRIA

VIENNA - Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay working visit to Austria.

 

RUSSIA 

MOSCOW - Turkish, Iranian and Palestinian envoys to Russia to hold news conference ahead of Al Quds Day.

 

ETHIOPIA 

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian parliament to endorse Council of Ministers decision to lift state of emergency which was imposed in February.

 

 

ZIMBABWE

HARARE - President Emerson Mnangagwa faces first demonstration against his government since he came to power as opposition join hands to demand electoral reforms which his administration has reneged on implementing.

 

 

KENYA 

NAIROBI - Kenyans to protest against coal mining in Eastern Kenya and destruction of coast of Lamu for construction of thermal coal plant.

 

JORDAN

AMMAN - Jordan prepares to draw up new government after PM’s abrupt resignation on Monday.

 

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Following mounting tensions between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.

 

SYRIA 

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

SPECIAL REPORT

Drought-weary Mauritanians head to the city for iftar

By Mohamed al-Bakay

NOUAKCHOTT (AA) - Mauritanians from drought-hit rural areas are heading into the capital to break their Ramadan fasts at tents set up by charity organizations.

 

 



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on June 05
Press agenda on June 05

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Press agenda on June 04
Press agenda on June 04

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 4, 2018
Press agenda on June 03
Press agenda on June 03

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 3, 2018
Press agenda on June 02
Press agenda on June 02

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 2, 2018
Press agenda on June 01
Press agenda on June 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 1, 2018
Press agenda on May 31
Press agenda on May 31

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 31, 2018
Press agenda on May 30
Press agenda on May 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Press agenda on May 29
Press agenda on May 29

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Press agenda on May 28
Press agenda on May 28

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 28, 2018
Press agenda on May 27
Press agenda on May 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 27, 2018
Press agenda on May 26
Press agenda on May 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 26, 2018
Press agenda on May 25
Press agenda on May 25

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 25, 2018
Press agenda on May 24
Press agenda on May 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 24, 2018
Press agenda on May 23
Press agenda on May 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Press agenda on May 22
Press agenda on May 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Press agenda on May 21
Press agenda on May 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 21, 2018

News

Press agenda on June 04
Press agenda on June 04

Press agenda on June 03
Press agenda on June 03

Press agenda on June 02
Press agenda on June 02

Press agenda on June 01
Press agenda on June 01

Press agenda on May 31
Press agenda on May 31

Press agenda on May 30
Press agenda on May 30






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 