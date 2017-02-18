Press agenda on June 05

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
SAKARYA/ZONGULDAK - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold campaign rally for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in northwestern Sakarya and Zonguldak provinces.
HAKKARI/ VAN - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to hold rallies in southeastern Hakkari and eastern Van provinces.
ANKARA - Anadolu Agency’s Editors' Desk to host Environment and Urbanization Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki as Tuesday's guest at its headquarters in capital Ankara.
ISTANBUL - Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu to visit Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD).
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - Turkey's Labour and Social Security Minister Julide Sarieroglu to speak at the annual conference of International Labour Organization (ILO).
FRANCE
PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks.
UNITED KINGDOM
BRIGHTON - Gaza Freedom Flotilla to arrive in Brighton.
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to hold cabinet meeting.
AUSTRIA
VIENNA - Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay working visit to Austria.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Turkish, Iranian and Palestinian envoys to Russia to hold news conference ahead of Al Quds Day.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian parliament to endorse Council of Ministers decision to lift state of emergency which was imposed in February.
ZIMBABWE
HARARE - President Emerson Mnangagwa faces first demonstration against his government since he came to power as opposition join hands to demand electoral reforms which his administration has reneged on implementing.
KENYA
NAIROBI - Kenyans to protest against coal mining in Eastern Kenya and destruction of coast of Lamu for construction of thermal coal plant.
JORDAN
AMMAN - Jordan prepares to draw up new government after PM’s abrupt resignation on Monday.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Following mounting tensions between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
SPECIAL REPORT
Drought-weary Mauritanians head to the city for iftar
By Mohamed al-Bakay
NOUAKCHOTT (AA) - Mauritanians from drought-hit rural areas are heading into the capital to break their Ramadan fasts at tents set up by charity organizations.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 4, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 3, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 2, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 1, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 31, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 24, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 21, 2018