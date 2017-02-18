Press agenda on June 05

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

SAKARYA/ZONGULDAK - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold campaign rally for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in northwestern Sakarya and Zonguldak provinces.

HAKKARI/ VAN - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to hold rallies in southeastern Hakkari and eastern Van provinces.

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency’s Editors' Desk to host Environment and Urbanization Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki as Tuesday's guest at its headquarters in capital Ankara.

ISTANBUL - Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu to visit Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD).

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Turkey's Labour and Social Security Minister Julide Sarieroglu to speak at the annual conference of International Labour Organization (ILO).

FRANCE

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks.

UNITED KINGDOM

BRIGHTON - Gaza Freedom Flotilla to arrive in Brighton.

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to hold cabinet meeting.

AUSTRIA

VIENNA - Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay working visit to Austria.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Turkish, Iranian and Palestinian envoys to Russia to hold news conference ahead of Al Quds Day.

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian parliament to endorse Council of Ministers decision to lift state of emergency which was imposed in February.

ZIMBABWE

HARARE - President Emerson Mnangagwa faces first demonstration against his government since he came to power as opposition join hands to demand electoral reforms which his administration has reneged on implementing.

KENYA

NAIROBI - Kenyans to protest against coal mining in Eastern Kenya and destruction of coast of Lamu for construction of thermal coal plant.

JORDAN

AMMAN - Jordan prepares to draw up new government after PM’s abrupt resignation on Monday.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Following mounting tensions between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

SPECIAL REPORT

Drought-weary Mauritanians head to the city for iftar

By Mohamed al-Bakay

NOUAKCHOTT (AA) - Mauritanians from drought-hit rural areas are heading into the capital to break their Ramadan fasts at tents set up by charity organizations.