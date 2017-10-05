Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk



Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.35 percent, or 350,62 points, to open at 99,600.41 points on Tuesday.

Among all sector indices, the textile leather index posted the best performance, up 0.86 percent, while the leasing factoring index saw the worst, down 0.91 percent.

The BIST banking and holding sector indices increased by 0.53 percent and 0.36 percent, respectively.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 99,249.80, up 0.08 percent, with a 66.7 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.5 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 4.6060 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 4.5870 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate increased to 5.3880, compared with Monday's close of 5.3770.

The price of Brent oil was $76.50 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday.