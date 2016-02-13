Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish jets “neutralized” three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to the military on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the airstrikes targeting the terror group were carried out in northern Iraq’s Zap region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed terror campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, more than 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.