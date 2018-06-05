Turkey hold iftar in Macedonia

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Monday held an iftar (fast-breaking) event in the Macedonian capital of Skopje.

The event was attended President Gjorge Ivanov and First Lady Maya Ivanova as well as Turkey’s Ambassador to Skopje Tulin Erkal Kara.

Mahmut Cevik, TIKA's head of the Balkans and South Europe department, said during the event that the agency had organized iftar meals in around 150 countries, including in Africa, the Balkans and Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Separately, more than 200 people attended TIKA’s iftar program in the Romanian capital of Bucharest.

The program was held in cooperation with the Mufti’s Office of the Muslim Community of Romania.