Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:41, 05 June 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
10:42, 05 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
It is time to levy sanctions against Israel
It is time to levy sanctions against Israel

Why isn’t the international community punishing the apartheid state of Israel, as it did with South Africa?

World Bulletin / News Desk

Since the beginning of the Great March of Return on 30 March, around 120 Palestinians have been killed and more than 13,000 injured, including many children. About a third of those wounded were hit by live fire from Israeli snipers.

The latest victim of Israeli brutality was 21-year-old Razan al-Najjar, a paramedic murdered by an Israeli sniper hidden in a ditch on the other side of the fence. Razan was shot while she was trying to save a protestor's life.

Every single Palestinian in Gaza knows that Israeli soldiers meant to kill her, considering a tweet on 30 March by the Israeli army spokesperson in which he stated very clearly that "everything was accurate and measure and [they] knew where every bullet landed."

To better understand the gravity, and the horror, of this, note that in 51 days of Israel’s 2014 war in Gaza, around 12,000 people were injured.

The apartheid state of Israel appears intent on solving its "problem" of the surplus population of native Palestinians in Gaza by maiming most of them, with its forces firing fatal bullets, which are prohibited for use against peaceful demonstrators under international law.

Medieval blockade

Israel's excuse - as if it ever needs one - is that Palestinians in Gaza are trying to "infiltrate the border", but this idea misrepresents reality.

Palestinians in Gaza are not infiltrators; they are people living under occupation and an unprecedented, medieval blockade. Gaza has been turned into what UN human rights chief Zeid Raad al-Hussein calls a "toxic slum".

The slogan of the Great March of Return is "I want to go home". Seventy percent of Palestinians in Gaza are refugees from cities and towns in Israel.

All attempts to prove that Hamas is behind the latest protests are tainted with racism. It is a civil society initiative - and, yes, Palestinians in Gaza do have a vibrant civil society.

Between the growing boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaign and the Great March of Return, we aim to see a day when Israeli human rights violations no longer occur with impunity. Empty talk about improving the conditions of our oppression means absolutely nothing, because we will continue marching as long as UN resolution 194 is not implemented, and as long as our bodies are confined to this tiny prison called Gaza.

Racist worldview

Our narrative is rooted in universal principles of human rights, equality, justice and international law. We understand, like the black people of South Africa under apartheid and the US African-American community, that racist bigots have a problem with that logic, as it does not fit within their racist world view.

Israel's nightmare is when it has to confront Palestinian advocates who speak with power and credibility about Palestine and debunk misconceptions that attempt to distract the international community from Israel’s flagrant human rights violations.

The Gaza massacres have become normalised acts of policy, not individual aberrations. To add insult to injury, the apartheid state of Israel has announced that it will not cooperate with a UN Human Rights Council probe of Gaza deaths. This is a mindset that denies the humanity of the Palestinians of Gaza.

Gilad Erdan, Israel's strategic affairs minister, has referred to innocent Palestinians in Gaza as "Nazis" - not unlike white, racist officers of South Africa's apartheid regime accusing black Africans of racism. And on 29 May, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz threatened to destroy Gaza, saying: "I do not rule out the possibility of conquering Gaza and destroying it once and for all."

The Israeli government, its ambassadors and apologists claim that massacring Palestinians is a way to defend Israeli sovereignty against "terrorists". Every occupying colonial power refers to those opposing the occupation as terrorists. Nelson Mandela was one of those "terrorists" whom the apartheid regime - and even the likes of former US president Ronald Reagan and former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher - didn't like at all.

middle east eye 



Related Israel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff  
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69

17 victims have been identified, says official
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel

Kim Jong Un Wants Hotel With $6,000 Per Night Suite for Singapore Summit and U.S. May Pay For It
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption 

Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency 
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov t over deteriorating utilities
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov’t over deteriorating utilities

Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza

At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Airstrike targets PKK terror group in Hakurk region
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain

Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions

Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US

Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border

Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians

In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq

The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province

News

Israeli PM failed to convince Merkel on Iran
Israeli PM failed to convince Merkel on Iran

Comply with US nuke demands or else, Israel warns Iran
Comply with US nuke demands or else Israel warns Iran

Israeli forces arrest 12 worshippers in Al-Aqsa complex
Israeli forces arrest 12 worshippers in Al-Aqsa complex

Israel injures 55 journalists covering Gaza protests
Israel injures 55 journalists covering Gaza protests

Israel arrests 7 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel arrests 7 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 