Israeli forces arrest 12 worshippers in Al-Aqsa complex

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Dozens of Israeli police officers stormed the compound and arrested 12 Palestinians while reading the Holy Quran in the mosque courtyards,” Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, told Anadolu Agency.
No details were available why the 12 Palestinians were arrested.
Meanwhile, some 53 Jewish settlers forced their way into the flashpoint site since morning, according to al-Dibs.
“The number of the settlers storming the mosque is expected to increase,” he said.
For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third holiest site. Jews, for their part, refer to the area as the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War. It later annexed the city in 1980, claiming it as the capital of the Jewish state in a move never recognized by the international community.
Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff
The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.
Kim Jong Un Wants Hotel With $6,000 Per Night Suite for Singapore Summit and U.S. May Pay For It
Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency
Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province