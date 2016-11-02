Britain banks £2.5bn for slice of RBS

World Bulletin / News Desk
Britain's government on Tuesday said it had sold a small chunk of state-rescued Royal Bank of Scotland for more than £2.5 billion ($3.3 billion, 2.8 billion euros), albeit at a loss.
The Conservative government headed by Prime Minister Theresa May has sold a 7.7-percent stake in RBS, leaving it still with a majority holding of 62.4 percent, much of which it plans to offload through to 2023.
"Over £2.5 billion worth of government-owned RBS shares were sold last night as part of the government's policy to return the bank to private ownership," the Treasury said in a statement.
A total of 925 million shares were each sold for £2.71. However, this was at a total loss of £2.1 billion, with the government having spent about £5.0 per share in a rescue costing the taxpayer £45.5 billion.
"If the rest of the government stake is sold at a similar price then the total loss comes to something in the region of £21 billion," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
The government noted however that the sale would help to reduce the country's mountain of debt.
"This sale represents a significant step in returning RBS to full private ownership and putting the financial crisis behind us," finance minister Philip Hammond said in the statement.
"The government should not be in the business of owning banks.
"The proceeds of this sale will go towards reducing our national debt -- this is the right thing to do for taxpayers as we build an economy that is fit for the future," Hammond said.
Britain on Monday resumed privatisation of the Royal Bank of Scotland, which at the height of the global financial crisis a decade ago underwent the world's biggest bailout by taxpayers.
Turkey's BIST 100 rises 0.35 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises to 4.6060
The deal, Qatar Petroleum's first in Argentina, was formally signed at a ceremony in a five-star Doha hotel by the heads of both companies.
Decision comes amid ‘mounting uncertainty regarding future direction of macroeconomic policy’
Purchasing Managers’ Index for Turkish manufacturing sector stands at 46.4 points
BIST 100 climbs 0.05 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.5630
Global economic growth maintains positive outlook despite rising protectionist trends, geopolitical risks, says bank
Foreign Ministry says country to also give $1.2 million to WHO following recent incidents at Gaza Strip
Number of registered vehicles tops 22.5M, according to official data
The decision last year by MSCI to add more than 200 firms was seen as a victory for Beijing, which has pushed for years to have its equities recognised, as leaders look expand the country's global market influence.
Exports to EU28 reach over $28B this January to April, says TurkStat
BIST 100 climbs 0.38 pct; U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops below 4.5000
Net profit records 7.9 percent year-on-year hike in January-April period
Index falls to 93.5 points, according to official data
BIST 100 falls 0.13 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreases to 4.5410
Adjusted for some purely financial transactions, growth in borrowing to firms was flat month-on-month, at 3.3 percent, ECB data showed.