50 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

The coast guard forces received information that there is a group of migrants in a rubber boat, trying to go abroad, the source said who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
The source said rubber boat was stopped and the migrants were brought to the coast and later transferred to the provincial migration office.
The group of migrants included 49 Syrian nationals and one Iranian, the source added.
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, the start of Syria's civil war.
Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled 10,000.
