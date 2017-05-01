12:49, 05 June 2018 Tuesday

Indian military plane crashes, pilot killed

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed on Tuesday in the western state of Gujarat, killing the pilot.

The aircraft crashed soon after it took off from an airbase. The pilot, Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan, died in the crash.

Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Ojha said: “The aircraft, flown by Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan, was on a routine training mission. "

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.