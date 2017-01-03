Worldbulletin News

ISIL tunnels destroyed north of Mosul
Army continues to carry out operations aimed at mopping up lingering terrorist presence

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Iraqi military has destroyed a number of tunnels north of Mosul that were reportedly used by the ISIL terrorist group, according to military sources.

In a Monday statement, Iraq’s Military Intelligence Directorate (MID) said the army’s 20th Division had found and destroyed five tunnels packed with arms and ammunition in northern Iraq’s Badush Mountain region.

According to the statement, army forces on Monday raided the tunnels, which contained RPG launchers, Katyusha rockets, and mortar guns.

The military equipment was subsequently destroyed while at least one ISIL militant was arrested during the operation, according to the MID.

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in the country had been all but destroyed.

The Iraqi army, however, continues to carry out sporadic operations aimed at mopping up the lingering terrorist presence.



