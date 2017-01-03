ISIL tunnels destroyed north of Mosul

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a Monday statement, Iraq’s Military Intelligence Directorate (MID) said the army’s 20th Division had found and destroyed five tunnels packed with arms and ammunition in northern Iraq’s Badush Mountain region.
According to the statement, army forces on Monday raided the tunnels, which contained RPG launchers, Katyusha rockets, and mortar guns.
The military equipment was subsequently destroyed while at least one ISIL militant was arrested during the operation, according to the MID.
Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in the country had been all but destroyed.
The Iraqi army, however, continues to carry out sporadic operations aimed at mopping up the lingering terrorist presence.
