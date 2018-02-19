Talks with US' Pompeo 'very successful'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday as "very successful", specifically mentioning the contentious issue of a terrorist group in northern Syria.

"I am pleased that we have achieved considerable progress on the YPG/PKK and we expect concrete results for our meeting with Secretary Pompeo this morning," Cavusoglu told a panel organized by the Turkish Heritage Organization (THO), a Washington-based think tank.

"It was very a successful and fruitful meeting," he said.

Turkey's top diplomat also expressed his hope that the U.S., as an ally, would stand with Turkey in opposing the presence of YPG/PKK terror group in the Syrian city of Manbij as well as cooperate in the extradition of Fetullah Gulen, the leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

FETO and the U.S.-based Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Cavusoglu and Pompeo met in the U.S. capital on Monday.

Cavusoglu, who came to Washington Sunday for his first official meeting with Pompeo, arrived at the U.S. State Department earlier in the day.