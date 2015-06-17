US soldiers sent to Iraq-Syria border

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Roughly 150 U.S. troops in about 20 armored vehicles have recently been deployed to Nineveh’s Sinjar area,” Muzahim al-Hewitt told Anadolu Agency on Monday.
“The deployment came as a surprise to the Hashd al-Shaabi [a Shia contingent of the Iraqi army that also maintains a presence in Sinjar], but does not appear to have bothered PKK terrorists in the area,” he added.
According to al-Hewitt, the region’s Arab tribes oppose U.S. military support for the YPG/PKK, which they believe was sent to the region “by foreign powers”.
On Saturday, Sinjar District Governor Mahma Khalil confirmed that U.S. soldiers had been recently deployed to Sinjar.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Khalil said U.S. forces hoped to establish a military base on Mount Sinjar.
And on Friday, Colonel Ahmed al-Jubouri, head of the army’s Nineveh operations command, said an Iraqi force -- accompanied by U.S. “advisers” -- has assumed control over the border zone between Syria and Iraq.
“It is hoped that this force will establish a permanent military base on Mount Sinjar,” al-Jubouri said.
In mid-2014, the YPG/PKK moved into Sinjar on the pretext of “protecting” the local Ezidi community from the Daesh terrorist group.
Earlier this year, after Turkey hinted at a possible military operation in Sinjar, the YPG/PKK announced plans to withdraw from the region.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. Its three-decade terror campaign against Turkey has cost more than 40,000 lives, including women and children.
Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff
The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.
Kim Jong Un Wants Hotel With $6,000 Per Night Suite for Singapore Summit and U.S. May Pay For It
Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency
Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.