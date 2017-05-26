Worldbulletin News

More bodies found after boat capsizes off Tunisia coast
Local authorities now searching for human traffickers thought to be responsible for incident

World Bulletin / News Desk

Thirteen more bodies have been recovered after a boat full of undocumented migrants capsized off Tunisia’s coast Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 48.

According to a Monday statement released by Tunisia’s Interior Ministry, Tunisian naval forces have so far managed to rescue 68 of the doomed vessel’s passengers off the coast of the southern city of Sfax.

Ministry spokesman Khalifa al-Shabani said that police were now searching for members of a human-trafficking gang which they believe organized the ill-fated sea journey.

On Sunday, a boat teeming with undocumented migrants capsized some five nautical miles off Tunisia’s Kernannah Island.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

