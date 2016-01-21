Canadian groups call for ban on some plastics

World Bulletin / News Desk
The ban was proposed in the report “Towards a Zero Plastic Waste” published Monday in a bid to put the issue before leaders at the two-day G7 Summit that begins June 8 in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada.
Coincidentally, the report comes a few days after a similar EU proposal on single-use plastics such as straws and cutlery.
Canada, the host of the G7 Summit this year, has made known it will include on the agenda the suggestion of an international zero-plastics-waste charter for consideration by the leaders of the seven largest world economies.
“While there’s no doubt we need co-ordinated international efforts to eliminate the flow of plastics into our ocean, we need to make sure we do our part at home,” said Ashley Wallis of the Environmental Defence -- one of the organizations behind the report. Others include the David Suzuki Foundation and the Canadian Environmental Law Association.
Among the recommendations is tacking a levy onto single-use plastic products such as disposable plastic containers. Alternatively, a cash deposit could be instituted for returning the containers. Also recommended is a requirement that single-use plastics contain 75 percent recycled content.
The EU went a step further, calling for an outright ban on ubiquitous items such as plastic straws and cutlery.
The plan needs to receive approval from all 28 countries that comprise the EU.
“Plastic waste is undeniably a big issue and Europeans need to act together to tackle this problem,” said EU First Vice-President Frans Timmermans.
Plastic is a major threat to the oceans and to marine and wildlife.
An American study published in 2015 in the journal Science estimated that 8 million metric tonnes of plastic ends up in the oceans each year and will increase significantly if action is not taken.
The Canadian proposal calls for zero plastic waste by 2030, global goals for cutting plastic pollution and the establishment of a fund to set up recycling programs in developing countries.
The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States.
World Health Organization and Public Health Ministry on May 8 announced confirmed cases of Ebola in the country
Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo is a 'wake-up call,' says head of West African Health Organization
Tobacco use is falling, but not fast enough, with active or passive smoking killing over 7 million people every year
Slogan for this year's campaign is 'Time to see beauties'
Developed by high school students in west Turkey, microchip gets award in US, Europe
UN reports cases of Ebola virus disease 'in an urban center' that killed 25 so far
In a statement, the UN agency said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus would convene an emergency committee to discuss the matter.
Following is a recap of past epidemics of Ebola as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) battles a new outbreak of the deadly tropical disease:
In the absence of rules, travel agencies offer trips to the region on boats sometimes equipped with helicopters or submarines, according to Segolene Royal, French ambassador for the Arctic and Antarctic poles.
Three health care workers among 19 deaths, World Health Organization says
World Health Organization concerned about potential regional spread of deadly virus
Doctors Worldwide provides orthopaedic training to health personnel
People suffering from advanced cardiac or pulmonary insufficiency to benefit from device made at university in Izmir
The 12-day technical talks are focused on hammering out an "operating manual" for the landmark 2015 Paris climate pact, which calls for capping global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and 1.5C if possible.
Some 165,000 people died due to circulatory system diseases in 2017, according to country's statistical authority