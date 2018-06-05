Worldbulletin News

21:33, 05 June 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
Update: 15:57, 05 June 2018 Tuesday

Jewish community holds iftar dinner in Turkey
Around 1,100 people attend fast-breaking dinner near Selimiye Mosque, landmark in northwestern Edirne

World Bulletin / News Desk

Members of the Jewish Community of Turkey and the Chief Rabbi Foundation held an iftar (Muslim fast-breaking) dinner in the northwestern province of Edirne on Monday.

Around 1,100 people attended the dinner, which was held near Edirne's landmark Selimiye Mosque.

Speaking at the dinner, Edirne Governor Gunay Ozdemir called the dinner a good example of how people from different faiths can live together in peace.

Ishak Ibrahimzadeh, the president of the Jewish Community of Turkey, said this is the fourth such interfaith iftar dinner.

Ibrahimzadeh said he was happy to see that every year the people of Edirne show more interest in the special dinner.

 



