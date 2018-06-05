Jewish community holds iftar dinner in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Around 1,100 people attended the dinner, which was held near Edirne's landmark Selimiye Mosque.
Speaking at the dinner, Edirne Governor Gunay Ozdemir called the dinner a good example of how people from different faiths can live together in peace.
Ishak Ibrahimzadeh, the president of the Jewish Community of Turkey, said this is the fourth such interfaith iftar dinner.
Ibrahimzadeh said he was happy to see that every year the people of Edirne show more interest in the special dinner.
