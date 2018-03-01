Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:40, 05 June 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
13:15, 05 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Egypt forces kill 15 ‘terrorists’ in northeastern Sinai
Egypt forces kill 15 ‘terrorists’ in northeastern Sinai

Army has been carrying out wide-ranging operation against Sinai-based militants since February

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 15 militants have been killed in clashes with Egyptian security forces in the northeastern Sinai Peninsula, according to local media reports. 

Flagship state daily Al-Ahram reported that security forces had “struck a direct blow against terrorist elements” near the Sinai city of Al-Arish. 

According to Al-Ahram, clashes between security forces and militants left 15 of the latter dead.

There were no causalities among security personnel, the newspaper claimed. 

Egypt’s Interior Ministry, meanwhile, has yet to issue a statement on the incident. 

Since February, the Egyptian army has been waging a wide-ranging operation against Sinai-based militants who it blames for carrying out a string of recent attacks. 

The restive Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since mid-2013, when Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt’s first freely elected president -- was ousted in a bloody military coup.



Related Egypt Broterhood-egypt-intifada sinai
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff  
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69

17 victims have been identified, says official
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel

Kim Jong Un Wants Hotel With $6,000 Per Night Suite for Singapore Summit and U.S. May Pay For It
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption 

Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency 
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov t over deteriorating utilities
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov’t over deteriorating utilities

Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza

At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Airstrike targets PKK terror group in Hakurk region
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain

Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions

Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US

Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border

Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians

In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq

The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province

News

Suicide bombing kills 8 soldiers in Egypt’s Sinai
Suicide bombing kills 8 soldiers in Egypt s Sinai

Egypt forces kill 4 militants amid Sinai operation
Egypt forces kill 4 militants amid Sinai operation

Egypt opens Gaza border for two-day period
Egypt opens Gaza border for two-day period

Two Egyptian officers killed in Sinai operations
Two Egyptian officers killed in Sinai operations

 Egyptian troops killed amid Sinai operation
Egyptian troops killed amid Sinai operation

Egyptian army's Sinai operation enters second week
Egyptian army's Sinai operation enters second week

Egypt’s Sisi sworn in for 2nd term in office
Egypt s Sisi sworn in for 2nd term in office

Egypt defense minister receives US delegation in Cairo
Egypt defense minister receives US delegation in Cairo

Two soldiers killed in Egypt’s Sinai
Two soldiers killed in Egypt s Sinai

Egyptian court orders temporary ban on YouTube
Egyptian court orders temporary ban on YouTube

Sudan complains Egyptian TV show ties it to terrorism
Sudan complains Egyptian TV show ties it to terrorism

Egypt opens Gaza border for Ramadan
Egypt opens Gaza border for Ramadan

13 Muslim Brotherhood members killed in terror raid
13 Muslim Brotherhood members killed in terror raid

Egypt court sentences 183 Muslim Brotherhood supporters to death
Egypt court sentences 183 Muslim Brotherhood supporters to death

500 pro-Morsi supporters were besieged inside mosque, say eyewitnesses






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 