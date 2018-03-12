Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:32, 05 June 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 16:27, 05 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Pakistan’s interim cabinet sworn in 
Pakistan’s interim cabinet sworn in 

Interim cabinet to hold office for 2-month period till outcome of July 25 general elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk on Tuesday announced his six-member interim cabinet following the end of the five-year term of Pakistan Muslim League’s (Nawaz) government last week.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the new cabinet members at the presidency in capital Islamabad, said a government statement.

Hussain Abdullah Haroon, the country’s former permanent representative to the UN, has been appointed as the foreign minister. He will also hold additional charges of defense and defense production ministries.

Former State Bank Governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar will assume the charge as finance minister, while Azam Khan will serve as the interior minister. Other ministers included, Syed Ali Zafar, Roshan Khursheed Barocha, and Mohammad Yousaf Shaikh.

The new cabinet, along with the caretaker prime minister will hold the office for two-month period till the outcome of general elections on July 25.

President Mamnoon Hussain has already approved July 25 as the date for general elections.

The five-year constitutional term of Pakistan's government and parliament ended on May 31 midnight.

This was the third consecutive government since 2002, which has completed its constitutional five-year term.

According to the constitution, the general elections are held under a neutral caretaker prime minister, jointly selected by the government and the opposition in line with a 2002 constitutional amendment.



Related Pakistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah

Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada

School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself

'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff  
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69

17 victims have been identified, says official
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel

Kim Jong Un Wants Hotel With $6,000 Per Night Suite for Singapore Summit and U.S. May Pay For It
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption 

Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency 
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov t over deteriorating utilities
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov’t over deteriorating utilities

Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza

At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Airstrike targets PKK terror group in Hakurk region
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain

Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions

Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US

Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.

News

6 militants killed in clash on Pakistan-Afghan border
6 militants killed in clash on Pakistan-Afghan border

Pakistan, India vow to implement ceasefire agreement
Pakistan India vow to implement ceasefire agreement

Pakistan: Ex-chief justice named as caretaker PM
Pakistan Ex-chief justice named as caretaker PM

Pakistan to buy helicopters from Turkey
Pakistan to buy helicopters from Turkey

Over 60 die of heatstroke in Pakistan's largest city
Over 60 die of heatstroke in Pakistan's largest city

Turkey distributes Ramadan aid across Pakistan
Turkey distributes Ramadan aid across Pakistan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 