Pakistan’s interim cabinet sworn in 

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the new cabinet members at the presidency in capital Islamabad, said a government statement.
Hussain Abdullah Haroon, the country’s former permanent representative to the UN, has been appointed as the foreign minister. He will also hold additional charges of defense and defense production ministries.
Former State Bank Governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar will assume the charge as finance minister, while Azam Khan will serve as the interior minister. Other ministers included, Syed Ali Zafar, Roshan Khursheed Barocha, and Mohammad Yousaf Shaikh.
The new cabinet, along with the caretaker prime minister will hold the office for two-month period till the outcome of general elections on July 25.
President Mamnoon Hussain has already approved July 25 as the date for general elections.
The five-year constitutional term of Pakistan's government and parliament ended on May 31 midnight.
This was the third consecutive government since 2002, which has completed its constitutional five-year term.
According to the constitution, the general elections are held under a neutral caretaker prime minister, jointly selected by the government and the opposition in line with a 2002 constitutional amendment.
