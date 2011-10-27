Machinery exports in 2018 reach $7B

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's machinery exports reached $7 billion in the first five months of 2018, an association said on Tuesday.
Machinery exports jumped by 24 percent compared to the same period last year, the Machinery Exporters' Association (MAIB) said in a press release.
"With the resumption of new projects and investments all around the world, the demand for machines is increasing, especially we are receiving many new orders from European countries," Kutlu Karavelioglu, chairman of the MAIB, said.
He added that exports to Germany had already climbed over $1 billion.
The MAIB said the machinery exports' unit price also rose by around 10 percent, from $5.9 to $6.4 per kilogram, during the January-to-May period.
Within the scope of the machinery exports, engine and engine part exports ranked first with over $1 billion, followed by air conditioner and refrigerating machine exports with nearly $1 billion.
The share of machinery in the country's total exports in the five-month period amounted to 10.3 percent.
Turkey made $69 billion in exports during the first five months of 2018, according to the Turkish Exporters' Association.
"With all our sub-sectors, we will reach the $18-billion machinery export target at the end of the year," Karavelioglu underlined.
Britain on Monday resumed privatisation of the Royal Bank of Scotland, which at the height of the global financial crisis a decade ago underwent the world's biggest bailout by taxpayers.
Turkey's BIST 100 rises 0.35 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises to 4.6060
The deal, Qatar Petroleum's first in Argentina, was formally signed at a ceremony in a five-star Doha hotel by the heads of both companies.
Decision comes amid ‘mounting uncertainty regarding future direction of macroeconomic policy’
Purchasing Managers’ Index for Turkish manufacturing sector stands at 46.4 points
BIST 100 climbs 0.05 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.5630
Global economic growth maintains positive outlook despite rising protectionist trends, geopolitical risks, says bank
Foreign Ministry says country to also give $1.2 million to WHO following recent incidents at Gaza Strip
Number of registered vehicles tops 22.5M, according to official data
The decision last year by MSCI to add more than 200 firms was seen as a victory for Beijing, which has pushed for years to have its equities recognised, as leaders look expand the country's global market influence.
Exports to EU28 reach over $28B this January to April, says TurkStat
BIST 100 climbs 0.38 pct; U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops below 4.5000
Net profit records 7.9 percent year-on-year hike in January-April period
Index falls to 93.5 points, according to official data
BIST 100 falls 0.13 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreases to 4.5410