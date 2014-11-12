Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:32, 05 June 2018 Tuesday
Europe
Update: 17:19, 05 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Mariano Rajoy resigns Popular Party leadership
Mariano Rajoy resigns Popular Party leadership

Spain’s recently ousted prime minister announces he will resign from former ruling party helm

World Bulletin / News Desk

Mariano Rajoy, Spain’s former premier whose government was toppled last week in a no-confidence vote, announced on Tuesday that he was also quitting his party’s helm.

“The Popular Party should continue advancing and constructing its history of service to the Spanish people under the leadership of another person,” he announced in a press conference on Tuesday.

Rajoy has been the head of Spain’s right-wing Popular Party since 2004. His resignation from the post comes days after he became the first Spanish leader in modern history to be ousted in a parliamentary vote.

As prime minister from 2011, Rajoy led Spain out of a deep financial crisis, but was also embattled by corruption charges that brought down several high-ranking members of his party.

“I’m doing it [resigning] for two reasons: it’s the best for me, and for the Popular Party. In other words, it’s the best for the Popular Party and for me, and I also believe, for Spain,” he explained in his characteristically diffuse style.

Rajoy will remain leader of his party until a new candidate is chosen.

 



Related mariano rajoy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah

Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada

School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself

'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff  
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69

17 victims have been identified, says official
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel

Kim Jong Un Wants Hotel With $6,000 Per Night Suite for Singapore Summit and U.S. May Pay For It
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption 

Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency 
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov t over deteriorating utilities
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov’t over deteriorating utilities

Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza

At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Airstrike targets PKK terror group in Hakurk region
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain

Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions

Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US

Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.

News

Trump to host Spanish PM Rajoy at White House
Trump to host Spanish PM Rajoy at White House

Spanish PM called to testify in major graft trial
Spanish PM called to testify in major graft trial

Trump tells Spanish leader he backs NATO
Trump tells Spanish leader he backs NATO

Spain's Rajoy names new cabinet
Spain's Rajoy names new cabinet

Spain PM Rajoy wins vote to govern
Spain PM Rajoy wins vote to govern

Spain: Vote triggers countdown towards 3rd elections
Spain Vote triggers countdown towards 3rd elections






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 