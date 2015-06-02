Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:32, 05 June 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
Update: 17:40, 05 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Iran starts to build advanced centrifuges
Iran starts to build advanced centrifuges

Khamenei called on Iran's atomic energy agency to prepare for increasing uranium enrichment

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iran has started work to prepare the infrastructure for building advanced centrifuges, the head of the country’s atomic energy agency said Tuesday.

“The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has begun its infrastructure activities within the framework of the country's Safeguards commitments since the beginning of the 2nd term in office of President Hassan Rouhani.” AEOI Head Ali Akbar Salehi told a press conference in Tehran.

He reiterated that Tehran would respect the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

We are “going to launch and accelerate some activities within the agreement framework,” he said.

On Monday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on the country’s atomic energy agency to prepare for increasing uranium enrichment.

Khamenei ordered the AEOI to get prepared for a rise to 190,000 centrifuges within the framework of the nuclear deal.

The Iranian leader’s call has quickly drawn fire from Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

“Khamenei’s decision to increase uranium enrichment capacity is a sign of the hysteria and panic in the Iranian leadership,” he said in statements on Tuesday.

He said that all options were on the table regarding Iran, which Israel sees as an enemy.

"We won’t accept their presence in Syria. They have missiles with hundreds of KM range and it does not matter from which spot in Syria they fire them," he said.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and the re-imposition of sanctions against Iran.

Iranian officials have since said the agreement would continue to remain in effect, and necessary measures would be taken to continue the country’s oil and gas exports, and maintain its market share.



Related iran
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah

Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada

School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself

'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff  
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69

17 victims have been identified, says official
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel

Kim Jong Un Wants Hotel With $6,000 Per Night Suite for Singapore Summit and U.S. May Pay For It
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption 

Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency 
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov t over deteriorating utilities
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov’t over deteriorating utilities

Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza

At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Airstrike targets PKK terror group in Hakurk region
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain

Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions

Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US

Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.

News

Israeli PM failed to convince Merkel on Iran
Israeli PM failed to convince Merkel on Iran

Netanyahu heads to Europe seeking about-face on Iran
Netanyahu heads to Europe seeking about-face on Iran

How will US withdrawal from nuclear deal affect Iran?
How will US withdrawal from nuclear deal affect Iran

Iran keeps top position as crude oil exporter to Turkey
Iran keeps top position as crude oil exporter to Turkey

India will not comply with US sanctions on Iran
India will not comply with US sanctions on Iran

China to host Iran leader amid nuclear deal upheaval
China to host Iran leader amid nuclear deal upheaval






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 