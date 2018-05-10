Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:32, 05 June 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
Update: 17:55, 05 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkish elections: Expat voting to begin Thursday
Turkish elections: Expat voting to begin Thursday

Over 3 million Turks abroad registered to vote in presidential, parliamentary elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

Over three million Turkish expatriates will begin voting for June 24 presidential and general elections on Thursday.

Six candidates are contesting at the presidential race while eight political parties are taking part in the parliamentary elections.

Last April, Turkish parliament passed a bill for early elections, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

In the April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters had approved the switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

According to the electoral calendar, voting will begin on June 7 and end June 19 for Turkish expats.

Voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on weekdays and weekends at the foreign missions.


- First votes in Australia

Turks living in Australia will be first to cast their votes due to the time difference.

Election bags will be brought to Turkey by Turkish Airlines planes and will be kept at a convention hall in capital Ankara until the end of the voting on June 24.

 

- Ballot boxes in 60 countries

A total of 3,049,065 people are registered for voting. They will be voting at 123 missions in 60 countries.

During last year’s constitutional referendum, Turkish expats voted at 120 missions in 57 countries. This year, Malta, Serbia, and Moldova were added to the list.

If a second round runs for the presidential election, the voting will be held on June 30 and July 4.

Voting will span over 13 days in three countries and one day in 24 countries.

Turkish voters in Germany, France, and Austria will vote on June 7-19.

In Denmark, the voting dates are June 9-19.

Voting in Australia will be held on June 9-17.

In Norway, Turkish citizens will be able to vote on June 14-19.

Turkish voters in Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland will vote on June 15-19.

In the U.K., Turkish citizens will be able to vote on June 16-19.

Turkish voters in Bulgaria, Canada and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will vote on June 16-18.

In China, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Lebanon, Israel and Ukraine, the voting will be held on June 16-17.

Turkish voters in Azerbaijan, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Spain, Egypt, Malta, Uzbekistan, Serbia will be voting on June 17.

Turkish voters will be able to cast their votes also on custom gates between June 7 and June 24.



Related Turkey election
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish elections Expat voting to begin Thursday
Turkish elections: Expat voting to begin Thursday

Over 3 million Turks abroad registered to vote in presidential, parliamentary elections
Jewish community holds iftar dinner in Turkey
Jewish community holds iftar dinner in Turkey

Around 1,100 people attend fast-breaking dinner near Selimiye Mosque, landmark in northwestern Edirne
Talks with US' Pompeo 'very successful'
Talks with US' Pompeo 'very successful'

Topping talks in Washington were YPG/PKK terror group in Manbij, Syria, extradition of FETO terrorist leader
50 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
50 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants were rounded up in Aegean Sea off the coast of Izmir province
Turkish PM Strong parliament needed more than ever
Turkish PM: Strong parliament needed more than ever

Binali Yildirim says strong parliament will contribute to a more effective executive
Turkish government made clear policies
Turkish government made clear policies

Interior Minister Soylu speaks at Anadolu Agency’s Editors’ Desk
Erdogan Tourists will roam where terror once loomed
Erdogan: Tourists will roam where terror once loomed

Turkish president says country most peaceful since last 40 years
New footage shows FETO bombing presidential complex
New footage shows FETO bombing presidential complex

Security camera footage shows airstrikes near presidential complex in Ankara during failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016
Turkey's annual inflation at 12 15 percent in May
Turkey's annual inflation at 12.15 percent in May

Yearly increase in consumer prices at 12.15 percent in May, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 climbs nearly 0.1 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6560
20 arrested in Turkey anti-drug operations
20 arrested in Turkey anti-drug operations

Police arrest 19 suspects in Malatya, another suspect in Istanbul
3 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK rocket attack
3 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK rocket attack

1 soldier wounded during PKK terror attack in eastern border province of Hakkari
YPG PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey abroad in May
YPG/PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey, abroad in May

Turkish security forces neutralize 280 YPG/PKK terrorists last month
Turkish Red Crescent condemns 'murder' of Gazan nurse
Turkish Red Crescent condemns 'murder' of Gazan nurse

Aid workers and medical staff are not a target, humanitarian group tweets
5 local firms team to launch 1st Turkish car
5 local firms team to launch 1st Turkish car

Mehmet Gurcan Karakas, one of the global executives of Bosch, to head conglomerate
Turkey seeks all-around good ties with the Balkans'
'Turkey seeks all-around good ties with the Balkans'

‘Strong Turkey is good for Balkans, stable and prosperous Balkans is good for Turkey and world’: presidential spokesman

News

Anti-migrant party in front in Slovenia election
Anti-migrant party in front in Slovenia election

Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount

Strong government needs strong parliament
Strong government needs strong parliament

Colombia's presidential election heads to run-off
Colombia's presidential election heads to run-off

Colombians head to polls to elect new president
Colombians head to polls to elect new president

Over 59 million people to vote in Turkey's early poll
Over 59 million people to vote in Turkey's early poll

Jewish community holds iftar dinner in Turkey
Jewish community holds iftar dinner in Turkey

Talks with US' Pompeo 'very successful'
Talks with US' Pompeo 'very successful'

50 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
50 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Turkish PM: Strong parliament needed more than ever
Turkish PM Strong parliament needed more than ever

Turkish government made clear policies
Turkish government made clear policies

New footage shows FETO bombing presidential complex
New footage shows FETO bombing presidential complex






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 