Today's News
13:37, 06 June 2018 Wednesday
Media
09:19, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on June 06
Press agenda on June 06

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

MUGLA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to campaign for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in southwestern Mugla province.

ANKARA - Erdogan also to attend iftar program at ATO Congresium Hall.

AGRI / IGDIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to hold campaign rallies in eastern provinces of Agri and Igdir.

 

UK

LONDON - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit to meet his counterpart Theresa May.

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to questions from lawmakers at House of Commons.

LONDON - May also to meet her Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to take questions from opposition lawmakers on domestic and international issues at a special session of parliament.

 

SPECIAL REPORT

Jordan: Between Arab Spring and Gulf crisis

By Cengiz Tomar

ISTANBUL (AA) - Long a bastion of stability in the Middle East, Jordan now faces the specter of political crisis.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 6, 2018
