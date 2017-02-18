09:19, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on June 06

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY

MUGLA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to campaign for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in southwestern Mugla province.

ANKARA - Erdogan also to attend iftar program at ATO Congresium Hall.

AGRI / IGDIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to hold campaign rallies in eastern provinces of Agri and Igdir.

UK

LONDON - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit to meet his counterpart Theresa May.

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to questions from lawmakers at House of Commons.

LONDON - May also to meet her Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to take questions from opposition lawmakers on domestic and international issues at a special session of parliament.

SPECIAL REPORT

Jordan: Between Arab Spring and Gulf crisis

By Cengiz Tomar

ISTANBUL (AA) - Long a bastion of stability in the Middle East, Jordan now faces the specter of political crisis.