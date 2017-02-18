Press agenda on June 06

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
MUGLA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to campaign for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in southwestern Mugla province.
ANKARA - Erdogan also to attend iftar program at ATO Congresium Hall.
AGRI / IGDIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to hold campaign rallies in eastern provinces of Agri and Igdir.
UK
LONDON - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit to meet his counterpart Theresa May.
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to questions from lawmakers at House of Commons.
LONDON - May also to meet her Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to take questions from opposition lawmakers on domestic and international issues at a special session of parliament.
SPECIAL REPORT
Jordan: Between Arab Spring and Gulf crisis
By Cengiz Tomar
ISTANBUL (AA) - Long a bastion of stability in the Middle East, Jordan now faces the specter of political crisis.
