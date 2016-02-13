09:43, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

Turkish airstrikes in N.Iraq kill 6 PKK terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish airstrikes killed six PKK terrorists and destroyed 16 targets in northern Iraq, the General Staff said Wednesday.

According to a General Staff statement, the airstrikes include regions of northern Iraq such as Hakurk, Gara, Metina, Zap, Qandil, and Avasin Basyan.

In recent days Turkish officials have suggested that the Mt. Qandil region -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.