Clash erupts between PKK, Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq

A brief clash occurred late Tuesday between the PKK terrorist group and Hashd al-Shaabi militia in northern Iraq, according to a Peshmerga commander in the region.
Qasim Shesho, an Ezidi Peshmerga commander said that the situation was complicated in Mosul city’s Sinjar district and such clashes would occur again between units of PKK terrorists and the Hashd al-Shaabi, a Shia contingent of the Iraqi army that also maintains a presence in Sinjar.
“The tensions are ongoing,” he added.
According to information obtained from eye witnesses, a group consisting of PKK-linked terrorists and supporters gathered in central Sinjar. The Iraqi army tried to disperse them.
No casualties have been reported, while two terrorist commanders were taken into custody by the Iraqi army.
It was also reported that the Hashd al-Shaabi wanted Ezidi Peshmerga forces in the region to leave the area, but it was rejected by the group.
