Ethiopia decides to accept border deal with Eritrea

World Bulletin / News Desk
Ethiopia on Tuesday decided to fully implement the so-called Algiers agreement and the decisions of the Ethiopia-Eritrea Boundary Commission.
This decision was made by the executive committee of the ruling party -- the Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front, according to the FANA broadcasting service, a government-affiliated media house.
The Algiers agreement was signed on Dec. 12, 2000 following the 1998-2000 war between the two countries.
As part of the deal, the international Boundary Commission had decided to give a chunk of the territory called Badme to Eritrea.
The executive committee called on Eritrea to implement the agreement without any precondition to reinstate good neighborly ties and peace between the peoples of the two countries, FANA said.
Eritrea seceded from Ethiopia in 1993.
After fighting the bloody war, the two countries maintained what political experts dub as “a no-war, no-peace situation”.
According to the Algiers agreement, Eritrea would compensate Ethiopia for a huge amount of shipments it confiscated after the liberation of Eritrea at the Ports of Asab and Massawa, which had served as the sole sea outlets of Ethiopia back then.
Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson
Peshmerga commander based in Sinjar says tensions ongoing
Argentine Football Association says it cancelled friendly planned for June 9 due to political pressure
Washington and Pyongyang aim to fine-tune details of next week’s Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit
Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff
The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.