Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

At least 13 ISIL militants were killed during a security operation in the north of Iraqi capital on Tuesday, according to a local officer.
The operation was launched in the Samarra district in Iraq’s north-central Saladin province, Mahdi Taqi, a member of the provincial council told Anadolu Agency.
He added that the operation, which targets the ISIL terror group following an attack on security forces in the region on Monday, would carry on till the weekend.
Last December, officials in Baghdad had declared that ISIL’s military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled. However, it appears that the terrorist group still maintains a network of “sleeper cells” in several parts of the country.
The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.