France backs Iran nuclear deal during Israeli PM visit

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Iranian nuclear deal should be preserved to maintain regional peace, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday following his meeting with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu in Paris.
"My colleagues in Europe and I think that there is a need to preserve the nuclear agreement, but we are concerned about Iran's activities in the Middle East," Macron said at a joint news conference after the meeting.
The nuclear deal, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Tehran and world’s major powers China, Russia, France, the U.K., and U.S., plus Germany.
U.S. President Donald Trump last month pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear agreement with Iran, claiming that Iran was running a secret program to build nuclear weapons.
France wants to achieve "in the long term, a complete package where we would have the 2015 nuclear agreement supplemented by three agreements" on ballistic activities and the role of Iran in the region, he said.
Macron told Netanyahu the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement should "be preserved", even if it is "not enough or fully satisfactory".
"We want to bring stability to the Middle East, and the nuclear agreement is part of that, but it should be extended by an additional 10 years, and we should consider Iran's aggression in the region and its ballistic missile program," he said.
The French president warned all parties against an "escalation" that could lead to conflict after Iran announced an increase in its uranium enrichment capacity.
"I invite everyone to stabilize the situation and not give in to this escalation because it would only lead to one thing, the conflict," he said.
In his statement, Netanyahu said he was not seeking French withdrawal from the 2015 Iran deal since he believes economic pressure will dismantle it.
"I didn't ask France to withdraw from JCPOA because I think it will be dissolved by weight of economic forces," he said.
Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson
Peshmerga commander based in Sinjar says tensions ongoing
Argentine Football Association says it cancelled friendly planned for June 9 due to political pressure
Washington and Pyongyang aim to fine-tune details of next week’s Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit
Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff
The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.