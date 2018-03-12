Worldbulletin News

13:36, 06 June 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
Update: 12:06, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

Israeli army gunfire injures Palestinian in Gaza
Israeli army gunfire injures Palestinian in Gaza

123 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army since start of anti-occupation protests in Gaza Strip late March

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least one Palestinian was injured by Israeli army gunfire along the Gaza-Israel fence on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

“A citizen was moderately injured in the foot by occupation fire" on the fence of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement.

Al-Qudra added medical teams "transferred the injured from the scene of the incident to an Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza Strip".

A total of 123 Palestinians have been martyred and 13,000 others injured by Israeli army fire since the start of anti-occupation protests in the Gaza Strip late March.

The Israeli army uses live ammunition against Palestinians who demand "returning to the lands they were exiled from and an end to the illegitimate blockade Israel has imposed on Gaza since 2006".



