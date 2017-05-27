Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk
Iraqi officials on Tuesday accused Iran of reducing the water flow in the region from the Little Zap River that crosses the Iran-Iraq border.
The Iraqi side claimed the move had seriously affected the daily life of inhabitants in Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq.
Qalat Dizah Governor Bakr Bayez told Anadolu Agency the water flow from Zap River had been considerably decreased in the last four days allegedly by Iran.
“The incident has caused both humanitarian and environmental problems,” Bayez said, adding: “it has also affected the daily life of around 80,000 residents and their fishery resources.”
On the other hand, Iranian Consul General Sadullah Masudyan said the agreement between Iran and Iraq was linked to seven rivers, which does not include the Little Zap River.
Since 2007, Iran has not received any response from Iraq about the Zap River even though it sent official request to reach an agreement over the issue, he said.
“Locals have a right on the Little Zap River although there is no agreement between the two sides,” Masudyan said, adding a team would be sent to the region to investigate the issue.
Last year, Iran was also accused of cutting the flow of the Little Zap river, which crosses the Iraq-Iran border and passes through the main cities of Kurdish Regional Government, including Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk.
Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson
Peshmerga commander based in Sinjar says tensions ongoing
Argentine Football Association says it cancelled friendly planned for June 9 due to political pressure
Washington and Pyongyang aim to fine-tune details of next week’s Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit
Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff
The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.