Today in History June 06

|1523
|Gustav Vasa becomes king of Sweden.
|1641
|Spain loses Portugal.
|1674
|Sivaji crowns himself King of India.
|1813
|The United States invasion of Canada is halted at Stony Creek, Ontario.
|1862
|The city of Memphis surrenders to the Union navy after an intense naval engagement on the Mississippi River.
|1865
|Confederate raider William Quantrill dies from a wound received while escaping a Union patrol near Taylorsville, Kentucky.
|1918
|U.S. Marines enter combat at the Battle of Belleau Wood.
|1924
|The German Reichstag accepts the Dawes Plan, an American plan to help Germany pay off its war debts.
|1930
|Frozen foods are sold commercially for the first time.
|1934
|President Franklin Roosevelt signs the Securities Exchange Act, establishing the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|1941
|The U.S. government authorizes the seizure of foreign ships in U.S. ports.
|1944
|D-Day: Operation Overlord lands 400,000 Allied American, British, and Canadian troops on the beaches of Normandy in German-occupied France.
|1961
|Swiss psychiatrist Carl Gustav Jung, one of the founders of modern psychiatry, dies.
|1966
|African American James Meredith is shot and wounded while on a solo march in Mississippi to promote voter registration among blacks.
|1982
|Israel invades southern Lebanon.
|1985
|The body of Nazi war criminal Dr. Josef Mengele is located and exhumed near Sao Paolo, Brazil.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
