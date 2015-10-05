Update: 13:18, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

The head of NATO on Wednesday said he welcomed a Turkish-U.S. agreement on a roadmap for Manbij, Syria.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's comment came during a press conference ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

The roadmap on Manbij was announced on Monday in Washington after a meeting between Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city and stability in the region.