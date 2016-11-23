Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:29, 06 June 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 14:02, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
30 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
30 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Some of the suspects are accused of trying to revive the terror group

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 33 people have been arrested across Turkey for their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, police sources said Wednesday.

Twenty-one suspects have been rounded up in southwestern Mugla province as part of an anti-terror operation against alleged attempts to revive the terror network.

According to police sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the suspects allegedly have been playing "active role" in efforts to bring around the terror group, holding frequent meetings, and facilitating and harboring fugitive members of the group.

The sources also said that the suspects have been providing financial assistance to needy FETO members in order to keep their ties with the group intact.

In separate raids, eleven FETO suspects, including three women, have been arrested in 8 provinces including Usak, Istanbul, Izmir, and Antalya, police sources said Wednesday.

Police seized computers and documents belonging to the suspects, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions.

They were also accused of using the terror group’s encrypted messaging program ByLock.

Another anti-terror operation saw one specialist sergeant arrested in central Eskisehir province for alleged ties with the terror group.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



Related Turkey FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey condemns suicide bombings in Niger
Turkey condemns suicide bombings in Niger

Triple suicide attacks in southeastern Diffa city kills at least nine people
30 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
30 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Some of the suspects are accused of trying to revive the terror group
Turkish airstrikes in N Iraq kill 6 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in N.Iraq kill 6 PKK terrorists

Operations also destroy 16 PKK targets in northern Iraq's Hakurk, Gara, Qandil, Metina, Zap, and Avasin Basyan regions
Turkish elections Expat voting to begin Thursday
Turkish elections: Expat voting to begin Thursday

Over 3 million Turks abroad registered to vote in presidential, parliamentary elections
Jewish community holds iftar dinner in Turkey
Jewish community holds iftar dinner in Turkey

Around 1,100 people attend fast-breaking dinner near Selimiye Mosque, landmark in northwestern Edirne
Talks with US' Pompeo 'very successful'
Talks with US' Pompeo 'very successful'

Topping talks in Washington were YPG/PKK terror group in Manbij, Syria, extradition of FETO terrorist leader
50 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
50 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants were rounded up in Aegean Sea off the coast of Izmir province
Turkish PM Strong parliament needed more than ever
Turkish PM: Strong parliament needed more than ever

Binali Yildirim says strong parliament will contribute to a more effective executive
Turkish government made clear policies
Turkish government made clear policies

Interior Minister Soylu speaks at Anadolu Agency’s Editors’ Desk
Erdogan Tourists will roam where terror once loomed
Erdogan: Tourists will roam where terror once loomed

Turkish president says country most peaceful since last 40 years
New footage shows FETO bombing presidential complex
New footage shows FETO bombing presidential complex

Security camera footage shows airstrikes near presidential complex in Ankara during failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016
Turkey's annual inflation at 12 15 percent in May
Turkey's annual inflation at 12.15 percent in May

Yearly increase in consumer prices at 12.15 percent in May, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 climbs nearly 0.1 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6560
20 arrested in Turkey anti-drug operations
20 arrested in Turkey anti-drug operations

Police arrest 19 suspects in Malatya, another suspect in Istanbul
3 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK rocket attack
3 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK rocket attack

1 soldier wounded during PKK terror attack in eastern border province of Hakkari
YPG PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey abroad in May
YPG/PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey, abroad in May

Turkish security forces neutralize 280 YPG/PKK terrorists last month

News

New footage shows FETO bombing presidential complex
New footage shows FETO bombing presidential complex

Turkish police arrest 30 FETO-linked suspects
Turkish police arrest 30 FETO-linked suspects

40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkey: 20 soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links
Turkey 20 soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links

Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Greece gives right of asylum to Turkish putschists
Greece gives right of asylum to Turkish putschists

Turkey sees rise in air passengers
Turkey sees rise in air passengers

Turkey condemns suicide bombings in Niger
Turkey condemns suicide bombings in Niger

Turkey aims to drop inflation rate to single digits
Turkey aims to drop inflation rate to single digits

NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij Syria

Turkish airstrikes in N.Iraq kill 6 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in N Iraq kill 6 PKK terrorists

Turkish elections: Expat voting to begin Thursday
Turkish elections Expat voting to begin Thursday






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 