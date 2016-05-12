Update: 14:23, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

Two border guards killed in Iran clashes

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two Iranian border guards were killed late Tuesday in clashes with “terrorists” in north-western Iran, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The clashes broke out in Sardasht city in West Azerbaijan Province near the Iraqi border, the agency said.

According to IRNA, a large number of militants were killed in the shootout.

Iranian authorities did not identify the group blamed for the violence, but the area has seen similar clashes between Iranian forces and PEJAK, the wing of the PKK terrorist group in Iran.