Turkey condemns suicide bombings in Niger

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey on Wednesday condemned triple suicide attacks in southeast Niger late Monday.
"We learned with sorrow that a suicide attack perpetrated in Diffa, Niger, resulted in loss of lives and left many others wounded," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"We condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded and extend our condolences to the people and Government of Niger," the statement added.
At least nine people were killed in three suicide attacks in southeastern Niger late Monday, according to local media reports.
The suicide bombings took place in Niger's southeastern Diffa city near the border with Nigeria.
