China rescues 23 miners after iron mine blast

At least 23 miners have been rescued after an iron mine blast in northern China which killed 11 people and injured nine others, the country’s official news agency reported Wednesday.
“Two others still remain missing. A search is underway. All the rescued miners are in good condition,” the official Xinhua news agency reported on the aftermath of the blast, which took place on Tuesday.
The blast occurred in China’s Liaoning province when miners were dropping explosives into the mine, trapping dozens underground, the agency reported.
Five of the injured miners suffered heavy injuries, it said.
