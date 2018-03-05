Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:29, 06 June 2018 Wednesday
Europe
15:10, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Italy populists one step from power in final vote
Italy populists one step from power in final vote

The alliance of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and far-right League Party is almost certain to win the vote in the chamber of deputies, where the two parties enjoy an ample majority.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Italy's incoming Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faced the second of two parliamentary votes Wednesday, the final hurdle before his populist government can officially take the reins.

Conte's coalition was sworn in on Friday, after months of political turmoil that alarmed EU officials and spooked financial markets.

The cabinet comfortably won approval in the senate on Tuesday evening after Conte delivered his first policy speech, in which he called for "obligatory" redistribution of asylum seekers around the EU and a review of sanctions against Russia.

A lawyer with little political experience, Conte was nominated by League leader Matteo Salvini and Five Star head Luigi Di Maio -- both of whom are now his deputy prime ministers. 

In his address, Conte reaffirmed several of the coalition's key manifesto pledges, including a tough line on migrants and rejection of austerity in an economy weighed down by the eurozone's second-largest debt ratio.

"We want to reduce our public debt, but we want to do so with growth and not with austerity measures," he told senators.

Conte also called for the so-called Dublin Regulation to be overhauled in order to obtain "a fair distribution of responsibilities" and "an automatic system of compulsory distribution of asylum seekers".

Under the Dublin Rules, would-be asylum seekers must submit their applications in their country of arrival, leaving Italy to deal with the huge numbers that have landed on its shores from North Africa, in particular Libya.

On Russia, which faces EU punitive measures over the Ukraine crisis, Conte said his government "will promote a review of the sanctions system".

 



Related Italy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij Syria
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria

Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users

Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq

Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'

Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson
Canada extends inquiry into missing murdered women
Canada extends inquiry into missing, murdered women

As many as 4,000 indigenous women, girls victims
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada Mexico
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico

Canada’s immediate reaction shoots down idea
Clash erupts between PKK Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq
Clash erupts between PKK, Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq

Peshmerga commander based in Sinjar says tensions ongoing
Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests
Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests

Argentine Football Association says it cancelled friendly planned for June 9 due to political pressure
US North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor
US, North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor

Washington and Pyongyang aim to fine-tune details of next week’s Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah

Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada

School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself

'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff  
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69

17 victims have been identified, says official
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.

News

Juncker calls for respect for new Italy govt
Juncker calls for respect for new Italy govt

What's next for Italy as populists take over
What's next for Italy as populists take over

Italy needs to work harder, be less corrupt
Italy needs to work harder be less corrupt

Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil
Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil

Three months of political crisis in Italy
Three months of political crisis in Italy

Italian president to meet PM over disputed govt lineup
Italian president to meet PM over disputed govt lineup






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 