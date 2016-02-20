15:17, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

10 things US should ‘do more’ to save the world from Chaos

Mohammad Pervez Bilgrami

With the same logic, one can argue why can’t the US ‘do more’ to the world it has been single-handedly ruling since the dismantling of Soviet Union. Of course, being the only superpower in the world, the US has the responsibility to create a conducive atmosphere for the world peace and set an example for equality and justice. Here are the ten things which the US needs to do on an emergent basis to help set a new better world order and reduce conflicts and chaos in different societies around the globe:

1. The US should stop creating any new terror outfit in the world



The US has at various times in recent history provided support to terrorist and paramilitary organizations across the world. It has also provided assistance to numerous authoritarian regimes that have used state terrorism as a tool of repression.



United States’ support to non-state terrorists has been prominent in Latin America, the Middle-East, and Southern Africa. From 1981 to 1991, the US provided weapons, training, and extensive financial and logistical support to the Contra rebels in Nicaragua, who used terror tactics in their fight against the Nicaraguan government. At various points of time, the United States also provided training, arms, and funds to terrorists among the Cuban exiles, such as Orlando Bosch and Luis Posada Carriles. It is well known and well documented that the creation of terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabab, DAESH, YPG and many others has been the handiwork of the US.

2. The US should stop arm-twisting the weaker economies of the third world through its Bretton wood twins.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are the major cause of poverty in African countries today. Despite claims that they will reduce poverty in Africa, it is widely accepted that most of the debts, as a cause of poverty in Africa, are due to the enforced policies of the IMF and the World Bank. Their programmes have been severely criticized over the years because they most of the times result in poverty scenarios. The IMF and the World Bank's polices are very different now from what they had originally been intended for.



Over the past decade the IMF has lost most of its power in developing countries and, as a result, Washington has also lost its most important avenue of influence over their policies. The middle-income countries of Asia, most of Latin America, Turkey, Russia and others all made sure that they would never have to borrow again from the fund. Breton Woods twins have been leeching on the weaker and poorer developing countries with impunity.

3. The US should stop spreading Islamophobia through its sham global war on terror



Increasing daily attacks on Muslims and growing Islamophobia in the US is a matter of great concern. Ever since George W. Bush declared the sham “War on Terror” in October 2001, the instances of targeting innocent Muslims have grown to an alarming proportion. From Bush to Trump, Islamophopbia has been quite common among Republicans in particular. They hardly mince words in showing their deep hatred and prejudices against the Muslim community.



There is now a large section of the mass media and established reputed organizations in the world, which are either outright anti-Muslims or relatively sympathetic towards the Islamophobic outbursts against Muslims. It is high time the US puts a break on such racist activities and checks the growing Islamophobia in the country.

4. The US should reduce the military bases across the world.



The US has innumerable military bases all around the world, definitely not to secure trade but to monopolize these countries, looting their resources and threatening the unfavourable governments there. The US has always been indulging in this kind of unlawful practices for a very long time. On the strength of its military bases in the nearby areas, it easily arm-twists the governments of weaker nations and forces them to toe its line of action.



Why does the US have so many military bases beyond its own shores? It simply defies all the reason and is inimical to creating world peace and security. The US has so many bases because its $18 trillion economy has grown not on the basis of its innate strength but through stealing and looting the meager resources of the poor or weaker nations. Through disruption in the rest of the world the US has been keeping its edge in the world historically. This is the way goons and Mafioso work and increase the wealth.

As the self-appointed world police, having bases all over the world helps the US to directly interfere in the affairs of other sovereign nations if they rebel against its vicious design.

5. US should stop using Veto power in UNSC against any decision critical to Israel or other such nations.



Prior to the Nixon administration, the United States had never employed its veto power in the United Nation Security Council. It was first used March 17, 1970 over Southern Rhodesia. The second US veto came two years later, when Washington sought to protect Israel from a resolution condemning Israel for one of its attacks on its neighbors and the latest on June 1, 2018 where US vetoed an Arab-backed draft resolution calling for protective measures for Palestinians. Since then, the United States has cast its veto a total of 44 times to shield Israel from Security Council draft resolutions that condemned, deplored, denounced, demanded, affirmed, endorsed, called on and urged Israel to obey the world body.



6. The US should stop orchestrating coups and poke its nose in domestic affairs of the sovereign countries.



From behind a firewall of impunity and protection from the State Department and the CIA, the US clients and puppets have engaged in the worst crimes known to man, from murder and torture to coups and genocide. The trail of blood from this carnage and chaos leads directly back to the steps of the US Capitol and the White House.



The worst example was Guatemala, Iran, and Chile in the past and lately in Egypt where the US through its infamous agency, CIA, engineered a coup against the elected head of the state Mohamed Morsi. When Salvador Allende became President in 1970, President Nixon had shouted to “make the economy scream” in Chile. After General Pinochet seized power, the CIA kept Chilean officials on its payroll and worked closely with Chile’s DINA intelligence agency as the military government killed thousands of people and jailed and tortured tens of thousands more. Similarly, many media reports indicate that CIA is believed to have orchestrated the July 016 failed coup-attempt against the democratically elected government in Turkey.

7. The US should stop waging proxy wars in Africa and the Middle East.



It is certainly very high time the US should stop its dirty games and waging proxy wars in Africa and the Middle East. Middle East is falling apart and chaos and anarchy seems to rule there now. If there is one single factor that can be blamed for helping the rise of monstrous DAESH in the Middle East, it is unnecessarily interventions and conflict-driven policies of the US to control the petro dollar.

Historically, Washington has viewed Israel as a crucial political and military ally in the oil-rich Middle East, and has provided Israel with the highest amount of financial and military assistance of any other foreign country. The US cynically exploited the Arab-Israeli conflict to gain geopolitical influence in the region from the Suez Crisis onwards.



8. The US should establish a tribunal for trials for its war criminals.



From the American Revolution to the War on Terror and from Iraq to Afghanistan, the US soldiers from every generation have taken part in atrocities of one form or another. If there is any hope for preventing American war crimes in the future, the past transgressions of the US military must be acknowledged and, when possible, the perpetrators brought to justice. There is a long list of war criminals in the US from Nixon and Bush senior to Chenny, Rumsfeld and Bush junior. How can the US talk about the rule of law and upholding justice and human rights if these war criminals move around freely without ever going through a trial even?



The USA has double standards for their war crimes. No other nation got engaged in so many wars in the last hundred years. And everywhere their soldiers went they disrupted the established civil society and left a mess. Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and many more would have been better off without the US military interventions.



9. The US should ratify the international treaties it has been evading for the last many decades.



It is high time the United States joined 162 other states and the European Union in becoming party to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)--thirty years after the Reagan administration first negotiated the treaty. Most of the rest of the world has ratified the treaty, but the US stood fast against it. But the Law of the Sea is hardly the only major international agreement waiting for either a US signature, or for Congress to approve ratification. America's arrogance in failing to sign or ratify numerous important international treaties, that the rest of the world endorses, is quite well known. What is it if not sheer arrogance and deliberate insult of an important UN body that the United States Federal Government does not accept the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its nationals?



Here’s a quick look at a few other international treaties and conventions where the United States is conspicuous by its absence: International Criminal Court (ICC) Convention on the Rights of the Child (1990, signed by U.S. in 1995), Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (Signed by U.S. but not ratified), Mine Ban Treaty, Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Convention on Cluster Munitions, Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture, International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance etc.



10. The US should set an example of justice and equality on its home front by giving equal rights to its black citizens.



It is shocking to see that still in this brand new 21st century, the black or migrant population is regularly subjected to civil rights abuse by police and other numerous law enforcing agencies like the FBI or CIA. These hapless people while eking out an envious existence in their respective “ghettos” possess little hope of economic success or anything like that.



The plight of many black or migrants’ neighborhoods in America today is certainly very unfortunate. And certainly, this is not caused by some weird or indefinable “black culture” as some US administrators tried to justify quite unlawful and inhuman police actions on that ground. In fact, it is a government-driven problem that manifests itself in a rightfully fed-up mass of people who know the protections of society don’t really apply to them. There are many factors responsible for such a sorry state of affairs such as the absence of civil rights protections and limited educational and economic opportunities among certain populations etc. Such situation becomes the breeding ground for criminal or unlawful activities as there is little incentive to play by the rules of society.