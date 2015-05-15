DRC asked to protect rights of Ebola patients

World Bulletin / News Desk
Health and human rights director of the International NGO, Diederik Lohman, has said in a statement that protecting human rights was key to responding to the recent Ebola outbreak, advising the government to limit the use of quarantine as one of the ways of fighting against the disease.
“Protecting human rights is key to responding to the Ebola outbreak. Limits on freedom of movement and other measures restricting basic rights should be lawful, necessary and proportionate,” said Lohman.
He also urged the government to make protection of health workers and women a priority, and ensure effective oversight and monitoring.
Since 1976, more than 800 people have died in Congo during eight previous Ebola outbreaks.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and the ministry announced on May 8 that there were confirmed cases of Ebola in the country.
So far over 25 people have died from Ebola in the country, while over 50 cases of the disease have been confirmed.
'Protecting human rights is key to responding to the Ebola outbreak,' HRW says
World Health Organization and Public Health Ministry on May 8 announced confirmed cases of Ebola in the country
Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo is a 'wake-up call,' says head of West African Health Organization
Tobacco use is falling, but not fast enough, with active or passive smoking killing over 7 million people every year
Slogan for this year's campaign is 'Time to see beauties'
Developed by high school students in west Turkey, microchip gets award in US, Europe
UN reports cases of Ebola virus disease 'in an urban center' that killed 25 so far
In a statement, the UN agency said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus would convene an emergency committee to discuss the matter.
Following is a recap of past epidemics of Ebola as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) battles a new outbreak of the deadly tropical disease:
In the absence of rules, travel agencies offer trips to the region on boats sometimes equipped with helicopters or submarines, according to Segolene Royal, French ambassador for the Arctic and Antarctic poles.
Three health care workers among 19 deaths, World Health Organization says
World Health Organization concerned about potential regional spread of deadly virus
Doctors Worldwide provides orthopaedic training to health personnel
People suffering from advanced cardiac or pulmonary insufficiency to benefit from device made at university in Izmir
The 12-day technical talks are focused on hammering out an "operating manual" for the landmark 2015 Paris climate pact, which calls for capping global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and 1.5C if possible.