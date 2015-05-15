DRC asked to protect rights of Ebola patients

World Bulletin / News Desk

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has warned the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo against discrimination and harassment of civilians as the country deals with the Ebola virus.

Health and human rights director of the International NGO, Diederik Lohman, has said in a statement that protecting human rights was key to responding to the recent Ebola outbreak, advising the government to limit the use of quarantine as one of the ways of fighting against the disease.

“Protecting human rights is key to responding to the Ebola outbreak. Limits on freedom of movement and other measures restricting basic rights should be lawful, necessary and proportionate,” said Lohman.

He also urged the government to make protection of health workers and women a priority, and ensure effective oversight and monitoring.

Since 1976, more than 800 people have died in Congo during eight previous Ebola outbreaks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the ministry announced on May 8 that there were confirmed cases of Ebola in the country.

So far over 25 people have died from Ebola in the country, while over 50 cases of the disease have been confirmed.