21:30, 06 June 2018 Wednesday
Economy
16:24, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

Turkey sees rise in air passengers
Number of passengers rises over 16.4 percent year-on-year from January to May, Turkey's airport authority says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The number of passengers passing through the Turkish airports surged 16.4 percent annually in the first five months of 2017, the country’s airport authority announced on Wednesday.

The Turkish airports served more than 78 million people between January and May, up from 67 million in the same period last year, according to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority.

In the same period, cargo traffic also saw an increase of 15.2 percent year-on-year to reach over 1.4 million tons -- including overflights.

Turkey served almost 763,113 planes in the first five months of the year, indicating a rise of 9.2 percent from the same period last year, including overflights.

In May, more than 18 million passengers passed through Turkish airports, up 7.3 percent from the same month last year.

The number of international passengers increased 17 percent to reach 8.7 million in May.

Istanbul's Ataturk Airport remains the busiest airport in the country with nearly 4 million international passengers in the month.

Antalya Airport, serving the Mediterranean resort city in southern Turkey, was the second busiest airport with 2.74 million international passengers.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

Turkey condemns suicide bombings in Niger
Turkey condemns suicide bombings in Niger

30 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
30 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Turkey aims to drop inflation rate to single digits
Turkey aims to drop inflation rate to single digits

NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij Syria

Turkish airstrikes in N.Iraq kill 6 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in N Iraq kill 6 PKK terrorists

Turkish elections: Expat voting to begin Thursday
Turkish elections Expat voting to begin Thursday






