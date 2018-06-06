Cairo, Riyadh mull ways of enhancing bilateral ties

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Kattan met in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss means of enhancing bilateral cooperation, according to a statement issued by al-Sisi’s office.

The meeting was also attended by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

Talks reportedly tackled “means of enhancing bilateral cooperation -- and cooperation with African states -- with a view to maximizing our shared capabilities”.

Al-Kattan stressed Riyadh’s desire to enhance cooperation with Cairo, “thus promoting joint Arab action and confronting regional challenges”.

Al-Sisi, for his part, stressed his country's keenness to “strengthen bilateral framework agreements and continue working closely with the [Saudi] kingdom to address the many challenges facing the Arab and Muslim nation”.