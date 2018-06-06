Worldbulletin News

21:28, 06 June 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
Cairo, Riyadh mull ways of enhancing bilateral ties
Cairo, Riyadh mull ways of enhancing bilateral ties

Saudi minister of state for African affairs holds talks with Egyptian president in Cairo  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Kattan met in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss means of enhancing bilateral cooperation, according to a statement issued by al-Sisi’s office.

The meeting was also attended by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

Talks reportedly tackled “means of enhancing bilateral cooperation -- and cooperation with African states -- with a view to maximizing our shared capabilities”.

Al-Kattan stressed Riyadh’s desire to enhance cooperation with Cairo, “thus promoting joint Arab action and confronting regional challenges”.

Al-Sisi, for his part, stressed his country's keenness to “strengthen bilateral framework agreements and continue working closely with the [Saudi] kingdom to address the many challenges facing the Arab and Muslim nation”.

 


