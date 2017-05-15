Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:28, 06 June 2018 Wednesday
Europe
16:55, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Putin demands more from Russia ahead of World Cup
Putin demands more from Russia ahead of World Cup

Russia have picked a terrible time to go on their worst run in the post-Soviet era.

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Vladimir Putin has called on Russia's reeling national team to pull themselves together as they head into their first home World Cup.

A 1-1 draw in Moscow with Turkey on Tuesday made Stanislav Cherchesov the first Russian manager to go winless in seven consecutive games.

The team were whistled off the pitch and fan expectations heading into next Thursday's opening match are low.

Putin said in an interview posted on the Kremlin website on Wednesday that he expected the national squad to play with courage and flair.

"As far as the team are concerned, I must acknowledge the fact that, unfortunately, our team have not achieved big results in recent times," Putin said.

"But we very much expect -- all fans and lovers of football in Russia -- expect the team to play with dignity, for them to show modern, interesting football, and to fight until the end."

The hosts are expected to vie with outsiders Saudi Arabia and Egypt for the runner-up spot in a group that includes two-time World Cup winner Uruguay and earn a place in the last 16.

Russia have never made the knockout stage of a World Cup as an independent nations and are desperate to make amends at home.

But Cherchesov's men have been decimated by injuries and forced to change lineups and formations from game to game.

Putin said Russia's biggest achievement may simply be pulling off a succesful World Cup.

"Our main goal as tournament organiser is to conduct the World Cup with dignity, to make it into a celebration for millions of football lovers all over the world," he said.

"This will be our biggest achievement."

Putin also tried to play it coy when pressed on whom he thought would win the showpiece when the final is played in Moscow on July 15.

"This is a difficult question. There are many contenders," said Putin.

"There are the Latin American countries -- Argentina and Brazil. We know that Germany played brilliantly in previous World Cups.

"The Spanish team showed some high-quality, beautiful football. I am sure there will be other contenders. But the strongest will win."

Putin was not asked what would happen if the hosts failed to make it out of one of the easier groups in the draw.

But Russian Sport Minister Pavel Kolobkov said in late May that qualification for the knockout stage was a must.

"The first thing we have to do is make it out of the group," Kolobkov told Russian state television.

"That is not even up for discussion."



Related putin
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij Syria
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria

Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users

Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq

Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'

Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson
Canada extends inquiry into missing murdered women
Canada extends inquiry into missing, murdered women

As many as 4,000 indigenous women, girls victims
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada Mexico
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico

Canada’s immediate reaction shoots down idea
Clash erupts between PKK Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq
Clash erupts between PKK, Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq

Peshmerga commander based in Sinjar says tensions ongoing
Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests
Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests

Argentine Football Association says it cancelled friendly planned for June 9 due to political pressure
US North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor
US, North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor

Washington and Pyongyang aim to fine-tune details of next week’s Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah

Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada

School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself

'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff  
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69

17 victims have been identified, says official
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.

News

Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria
Erdogan Putin discuss developments in Syria

Putin: Turkey has right to choose its military aircraft
Putin Turkey has right to choose its military aircraft

Putin approves new government without major changes
Putin approves new government without major changes

Putin says Russia ready to ship gas via Ukraine
Putin says Russia ready to ship gas via Ukraine

Putin, Merkel discuss gas pipeline project in Sochi
Putin Merkel discuss gas pipeline project in Sochi

Putin says Russian naval forces to patrol off Syria
Putin says Russian naval forces to patrol off Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 