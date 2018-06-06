Tunisian premier sacks interior minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tunisian Prime Minister Yousuf al-Shahid on Wednesday sacked Interior Minister Lotfi Brahman, appointing Justice Minister Ghazi al-Jreibi as acting interior minister.

The announcement came in a brief statement issued by al-Shahid’s office.

The move comes four days after a boat teeming with illegal migrants sank off Tunisia’s coast, leaving 66 people dead.

Earlier Wednesday, before his dismissal, Brahman himself had sacked 10 ministry officials, presumably over the deadly boat accident.

This year alone, 785 illegal migrants have lost their lives in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the UN-affiliated International Organization for Migration.