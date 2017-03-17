Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:28, 06 June 2018 Wednesday
Europe
17:28, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Merkel eyes talks with Trump on Iran, trade tariffs
Merkel eyes talks with Trump on Iran, trade tariffs

German chancellor says she will try to talk to US president at upcoming G7 summit

World Bulletin / News Desk

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she was hoping to discuss Iran’s nuclear program with U.S. President Donald Trump at an upcoming G7 summit in Canada on June 8-9.

Responding to questions by lawmakers at a special session of the parliament, Merkel said issues that divide Washington and its European partners, including the nuclear deal with Iran and U.S. trade tariffs, will be among the issues she will raise in her bilateral talks.

“Of course I will try to speak with the American president on the current problems we have, especially with regard to Iran and with regard to trade tariffs,” she said.

Merkel, declined to make any comment on remarks by America's new and controversial ambassador to Germany Richard Grenel, who publicly criticized last week her policies, and vowed to support anti-establishment populist movements across Europe.

The German chancellor only said that the Foreign Ministry’s under-secretary would talk to him on Wednesday.



Related Angela Merkel Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij Syria
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria

Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users

Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq

Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'

Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson
Canada extends inquiry into missing murdered women
Canada extends inquiry into missing, murdered women

As many as 4,000 indigenous women, girls victims
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada Mexico
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico

Canada’s immediate reaction shoots down idea
Clash erupts between PKK Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq
Clash erupts between PKK, Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq

Peshmerga commander based in Sinjar says tensions ongoing
Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests
Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests

Argentine Football Association says it cancelled friendly planned for June 9 due to political pressure
US North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor
US, North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor

Washington and Pyongyang aim to fine-tune details of next week’s Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah

Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada

School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself

'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff  
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69

17 victims have been identified, says official
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.

News

Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users

Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada Mexico

Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself

Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel

Trump may force coal, nuclear plants to stay open
Trump may force coal nuclear plants to stay open

Trump waits letter from Kim
Trump waits letter from Kim

Merkel offers Macron concessions on eurozone reforms
Merkel offers Macron concessions on eurozone reforms

Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit
Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit

Merkel, Putin revive dialogue after Trump scraps Iran deal
Merkel Putin revive dialogue after Trump scraps Iran deal

Merkel blasts breaches of Ukraine truce
Merkel blasts breaches of Ukraine truce

Merkel reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal
Merkel reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal

Germany calls for de-escalation in Middle East 
Germany calls for de-escalation in Middle East






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 