Merkel eyes talks with Trump on Iran, trade tariffs

World Bulletin / News Desk

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she was hoping to discuss Iran’s nuclear program with U.S. President Donald Trump at an upcoming G7 summit in Canada on June 8-9.

Responding to questions by lawmakers at a special session of the parliament, Merkel said issues that divide Washington and its European partners, including the nuclear deal with Iran and U.S. trade tariffs, will be among the issues she will raise in her bilateral talks.

“Of course I will try to speak with the American president on the current problems we have, especially with regard to Iran and with regard to trade tariffs,” she said.

Merkel, declined to make any comment on remarks by America's new and controversial ambassador to Germany Richard Grenel, who publicly criticized last week her policies, and vowed to support anti-establishment populist movements across Europe.

The German chancellor only said that the Foreign Ministry’s under-secretary would talk to him on Wednesday.