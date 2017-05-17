Israel rejects jailed teen’s request for early release

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israel’s Channel 10 reported that lawyers for al-Tamimi, who was sentenced in March to eight months in prison, had unsuccessfully petitioned the prison for the early release of their client.
According to the broadcaster, Israel’s Shin Bet security service had recommended earlier that al-Tamimi not be released ahead of schedule, saying the 17-year-old “should remain behind bars for reasons of deterrence”.
On Mar. 21, an Israeli military court sentenced al-Tamimi to eight months in prison for “attacking” an Israeli soldier.
At Wednesday’s court session, the jailed teen reportedly said: “[Israeli] Soldiers killed my cousin today in the village of Nabi Saleh.”
Earlier the same day, 21-year-old Ezzedine al-Tamimi was shot dead by Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh west of Ramallah.
According to Palestinian figures, roughly 6,500 Palestinians -- including some 350 minors -- are currently languishing in Israeli prisons.
