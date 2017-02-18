09:29, 07 June 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on June 07

TURKEY

MERSIN/HATAY - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to campaign for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in southern Mersin and Hatay provinces.

ANKARA - Erdogan to attend iftar program for mukhtars -- heads of Turkish villages and neighborhoods -- at Presidential Complex.

KARS - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend AK party campaign rallies in eastern Kars province.

ANKARA - Monitoring Turkish Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

GERMANY/FRANCE/NETHERLANDS

BERLIN/PARIS - Turks living in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and France to begin casting ballots for June 24 presidential and general elections.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to attend NATO defense ministers meeting.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold annual televised question-and-answer event with citizens.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following reactions to parliament’s decision to conduct manual recount of May 12 poll results.

JORDAN

AMMAN - Following political developments in Jordan after this week’s abrupt replacement of PM Hani al-Mulki.

ETHIOPIA

SPECIAL REPORT: Ethiopia: Out of prison, Muslim activist demand reforms

By Seleshi Tessema

ADDIS ABABA - Moving clouds, wet winds, and the sound of the rain had darkened the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.