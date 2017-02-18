Worldbulletin News

Today's News
14:55, 07 June 2018 Thursday
Media
09:29, 07 June 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on June 07
Press agenda on June 07

Here are the main topics of World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 7, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

MERSIN/HATAY - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to campaign for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in southern Mersin and Hatay provinces.

ANKARA - Erdogan to attend iftar program for mukhtars -- heads of Turkish villages and neighborhoods -- at Presidential Complex.

KARS - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend AK party campaign rallies in eastern Kars province.

ANKARA - Monitoring Turkish Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee meeting. 

 

GERMANY/FRANCE/NETHERLANDS 

BERLIN/PARIS - Turks living in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and France to begin casting ballots for June 24 presidential and general elections.  

 

BELGIUM 

BRUSSELS - Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to attend NATO defense ministers meeting.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold annual televised question-and-answer event with citizens.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war. 

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following reactions to parliament’s decision to conduct manual recount of May 12 poll results.

 

JORDAN 

AMMAN - Following political developments in Jordan after this week’s abrupt replacement of PM Hani al-Mulki.

 

ETHIOPIA

SPECIAL REPORT: Ethiopia: Out of prison, Muslim activist demand reforms

By Seleshi Tessema

ADDIS ABABA - Moving clouds, wet winds, and the sound of the rain had darkened the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

 



