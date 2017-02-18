Press agenda on June 07

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
MERSIN/HATAY - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to campaign for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in southern Mersin and Hatay provinces.
ANKARA - Erdogan to attend iftar program for mukhtars -- heads of Turkish villages and neighborhoods -- at Presidential Complex.
KARS - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend AK party campaign rallies in eastern Kars province.
ANKARA - Monitoring Turkish Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
GERMANY/FRANCE/NETHERLANDS
BERLIN/PARIS - Turks living in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and France to begin casting ballots for June 24 presidential and general elections.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to attend NATO defense ministers meeting.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold annual televised question-and-answer event with citizens.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following reactions to parliament’s decision to conduct manual recount of May 12 poll results.
JORDAN
AMMAN - Following political developments in Jordan after this week’s abrupt replacement of PM Hani al-Mulki.
ETHIOPIA
SPECIAL REPORT: Ethiopia: Out of prison, Muslim activist demand reforms
By Seleshi Tessema
ADDIS ABABA - Moving clouds, wet winds, and the sound of the rain had darkened the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
